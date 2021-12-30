Dear nurses and doctors and hospital chaplains and technicians and all others caring for COVID-19 patients this Christmas season:

Wishing you a “Merry Christmas!” sounds glib, off-key. Hospitals are swelling with the latest surge of people sickened by COVID-19. This month, many of you — already stretched to the breaking point — have faced another round of patients who desperately need your help. And you know that some of those patients won’t make it to next Christmas.

So how about...

We see you. We see your dedication and perseverance and sacrifice, and we thank you and honor you with our whole hearts.

We hear you. We hear that it’s hard to keep facing the worst of COVID-19, while many others go on with life as usual. We hear that you are bone-tired and soul-weary, exhausted from the long battle and depleted by losing patients you fought for and sharing in the grief of their families.

May the knowledge that you are seen and heard, thanked and honored, soothe and sustain you in some small way, and perhaps bring a quiet smile to your heart as you labor on.

May each of you be granted moments of relaxation and restorative joy with loved ones sometime during this holiday season.

Peace and every good to you!

Nita Landis

East Lampeter Township