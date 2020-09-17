Thinking about voting decision [letter] Sep 17, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print “Think before you vote.”The Democratic Party backs Roe v. Wade. Over 60 million babies have been aborted since that decision. Sixty million.“What would Jesus do?” Ralph and Dawn HermanEast Drumore Township Today's Top Stories Stevens man spits on, shoves officer after roommate calls the cops for erratic behavior: police 48 min ago After spending quarantine time hitting the weights, Lampeter-Strasburg's offensive line is primed for trench wars 1 hr ago With Big Ten reversal, Trump aims to score in battlegrounds 2 hrs ago Panera Bread opens in Ephrata; restaurant takes spot in new Ephrata Crossings shopping center 2 hrs ago Why did Muñoz's body lay on sidewalk for 4 hours and where was the ambulance? 2 hrs ago These home renovations and maintenance projects add the most value to your home 2 hrs ago Nearly 2 dozen F&M students quarantined and awaiting COVID-19 test results, new data shows 2 hrs ago Here is what's included in LGH's $182M emergency department expansion, and when it will open 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Opinion Letter To The Editor