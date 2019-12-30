My understanding of the impeachment inquiry: President Donald Trump asked a favor — to investigate possible Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election and the Ukrainian gas company Burisma. If the Bidens came into this investigation, so be it.
I have not heard of any investigations into potential Ukrainian involvement in the 2016 election, other than, if it happened, it failed to prevent Trump from being elected.
It is obvious to me that the president could not have asked this favor before the Mueller report was finalized. To ask for this investigation prior to the Mueller report would have been perceived as obstruction of justice.
I would not have had any confidence in the FBI, CIA or the Ukrainian state department officials after the inspector general report that just came out. I also find it questionable that the funding was approved by the State Department and military before the new Ukrainian president was in office and proved that anti-corruption was a priority? Just how do you know that corruption was not going to continue?
I heard nothing mentioned about the 2020 election in any conversations and, to my thinking, Joe Biden was not a direct 2020 election opponent. I also perceived that State Department officials may not have been following the foreign policy of the president; it wasn’t what was historically done. Think out of the box.
Jay Hess
Mountville