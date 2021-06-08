The politicians in Washington, D.C., are proposing programs costing trillions of dollars!

Most of us cannot comprehend how big a trillion is. Let’s try!

First: A trillion is 1 followed by 12 zeros (1,000,000,000,000).

Second: Let’s imagine giving a baby $1 for each minute he or she lives, from birth to death. How many years would the baby have to live to get a trillion dollars? Let’s do the math.

— Sixty minutes per hour times 24 hours equals $1,440 per day.

— $1,440 per day times 365 days equals $525,600 each year.

— Divide $1 trillion by $525,600 to get the number of years.

Answer: The baby would have to live over 1.9 million (1,900,000) years!

Conclusion: Some politicians tell us that these trillions will be paid for by taxing the rich and corporations. Really? We know that these trillions will be passed on to our children and grandchildren. Is this fair to them?

Something for all of us to think about!

Dennis Fulmer

Manheim Township