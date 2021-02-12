A little considered verse in the Bible is Philippians 4:8: “Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.”

Thoughts are important. Thoughts are creative. Everything in this world started out as a thought. By thinking about positive things, positive things will come into our lives.

By thinking about negative things, negative things will come into our lives.

Controlling our thoughts will control our lives. Think on these things: love, joy, peace, freedom, forgiveness, truth, gratitude, respect, acceptance, inclusion, cooperation and unity.

Paul E. Troutman Jr.

Manor Township