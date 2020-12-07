I did not want to write this letter, but if it saves one life, it will be worth it. It is a cautionary tale for anyone who thinks they cannot get COVID-19, they will not get sick, they will not spread the virus, etc.

About 15 years ago, I woke up with a sore wrist and thought nothing of it. The next day, my wrist was fine, but my shoulder hurt. Then, it was my knee, a finger, an elbow. Each day a new joint was sore as older pain went away. After a battery of tests, doctors determined I had a connective tissue disease contracted from a child who had fifth disease, which is transmitted by respiratory droplets. What? I had never heard of it. I was told the viral disease manifests itself as a cold-like illness in children, but can be much more serious when passed on to adults.

“How could this happen?” I asked. “I have no children, I don’t work around children. I’m never around children!”

My doctor said it could have been spread to me by “something as simple as a child sneezing at church or a shopping mall.” I do not attend church, and I’ve always hated shopping malls.

To this day, I do not know how I got it, but I live with it every day. (More information on fifth disease can be found at this link: cdc.gov/parvovirusb19/fifth-disease.html.)

The novel coronavirus is just as easily spread, and much more serious.

I hope my point is well taken, for all of our sakes.

Elaine Keno

Manor Township