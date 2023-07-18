This is regarding the July 14 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Talk of possible union starts at local Starbucks.”

Message to the Starbucks workers at the East Lampeter Township store at 2208 Lincoln Highway East: I have been a Starbucks member for at least 20 years. I also frequent the East Lampeter Township store referenced in the LNP | LancasterOnline article. I was saddened to hear of your consideration to unionize.

It seems to me that the employees of Starbucks are well-compensated for what they do and also have excellent benefits. Unionizing and putting public pressure on their employer can only hurt their cause and ultimately their employment.

I would remind Starbucks employees that there are many private, friendly, family-owned coffee shops in Lancaster County with many friendly employees who would love to have a greater market share of the coffee business.

Think twice before you unionize and only hurt yourself and your employer.

Gerald Graham

Gordonville