Election Day will be upon us soon. Are you ready? Are you voting for President Donald Trump because you want him to win? Or are you just voting against Joe Biden and Kamala Harris because you worry where they will take our country?

Likewise, are you voting for Harris-Biden because you hate Trump, or because you like where they will take our country?

Wherever you stand, you need to put intelligent thought into your vote. Don’t just rely on Facebook/Twitter or TV ads, which are all biased in their information. Think about the consequences of your vote.

If you mail in your vote, do it quickly. We don’t need the results to drag on for days and weeks. It will seemingly only help the lawyers make millions, as they will litigate anything to make the counting drag on.

Vote in person if possible. You have already been to the grocery store, Park City or Target. Many have been out to tend to their hair or nails. I believe that you can go out to vote. Don’t rely on those handling and counting the mailed ballots.

Jim Swarr

East Hempfield Township