Pay attention to the entire ballot! The election is about much more than a choice between the two names at the top of the tickets.

It’s about many people — both elected and appointed — and the policies and the programs they will try to enact.

Special attention should be paid to the No. 2 spot on the ballot. Although President Donald Trump appears, in my view, to have the strength and durability of a teenager, the fact remains that we have two septuagenarians vying for the top spot.

In the event of a vacancy in the presidency, would Mike Pence or Kamala Harris be more likely to effectively lead the country? I suspect that the cast of a Pence administration would pretty much reflect who is now leading the country.

On the other hand, a Harris administration would likely raise names like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Adam Schiff, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of “The Squad” to decision-making positions of power.

The disparities between the two administrations would extend, in my view, far beyond the interpretations of the First Amendment and Second Amendment. Taxes, gun control, the environment, court packing, admission of additional states, public safety and both domestic and foreign policies would all be hot-button items.

Choose wisely.

D. Garth Wise

Brecknock Township