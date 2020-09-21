This is regarding Wednesday’s letter “Veterans support President Trump.” I’m a U.S. Army veteran, a military policeman who served at Fort Richardson, Alaska, during the Vietnam War.

I understand the former servicemen and servicewomen who signed the letter and appreciate what President Donald Trump has done for veterans; the changes seem worthy.

On the issue of reporting what Trump has said to and about some who have served, the president’s record of prevarication and contempt is available to anyone who reads the newspaper. His dismissal of former Republican Sen. John McCain’s service, including the senator’s capture and torture while a prisoner of war, is particularly telling.

Further, Trump’s abrasive comments about men and women of different races, colors, national origins, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, religion, disability, age or status as veterans are equally accessible to anyone who watches television regularly.

But for all Lancaster County veterans who read LNP | LancasterOnline, here is a question: Whenever and wherever you served, would the members of your unit have respected a person who served with them who behaved as Trump does? I for one would not.

The men and women I served with looked to each other to see who they could trust. Those who would always tell the truth. Individuals who looked out for others, not just themselves. People who respected all others they served with, despite their name, age, gender, color and all the rest.

If you’re a veteran, think about the people you served with. We all met personnel we preferred not to associate with. We knew exactly why.

Unfortunately, President Trump just does not measure up as worthy of support.

Lee Dmitzak

U.S. Army

Lancaster

https://lancasteronline.com/opinion/letters_to_editor/veterans-support-president-trump-letter/article_958334f2-f77c-11ea-b345-97c572d34cd9.html