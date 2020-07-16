I wonder how many people who refuse to wear a mask and then get COVID-19 know how many medical personnel have died from the virus after taking care of people like them.

If this keeps up, we might have a shortage of essential workers — the real American heroes who risk their lives so we can buy groceries and other essential items. Some of them, like the meat-packing employees, have little choice, as they were ordered back to work. A great percentage of them are immigrants.

Think about how many American citizens would fill those jobs if immigrants were forced to leave the country. I know a few people who live in affluent communities in this country and have many immigrants working for them. One of the reasons that wealthy people hire more gardeners, cleaning people and child care helpers is that immigrants accept lower pay. I know a person who moved to Lancaster from the Chicago area and was amazed what she had to pay for garden help, because there were fewer immigrants available for that kind of work.

The wealthy will have to pay more for help if the supply is limited, so be careful what you wish for if you are one of these people.

Shirley Shaheen

Manheim Township