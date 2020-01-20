1) “Trump is the chosen one.”
If our political leaders are appointed by God, how do you explain Adolf Hitler? I believe that people who say Trump is the “chosen one” say it to escape the guilt of supporting a corrupt and immoral president.
2) “Trump is our duly elected president.”
He lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes, and who knows what would have happened without Russian interference, voter suppression, gerrymandering, etc.?
3) “This is the best economy we’ve ever had!”
Between the massive tax cuts for corporations and deregulation, our economy should be doing much better. If anyone believes that corporate America will share its windfall with the Americans, just look at the long history of U.S. corporations.
4) “Democrats are still angry that Trump won the election.”
It has nothing to do with anger. Donald Trump never gave anybody a chance to accept him as legitimate. He began his presidency by lying on day one, and it’s been mostly lies and deception ever since.
5) “Read the transcripts!”
Ironically, information contained in the “perfect” transcripts is what led to impeachment.
Trump has taken us to a place where childish name-calling and degrading and bullying people are things his supporters regularly laugh about. He seems to think he’s a comedian. But, in reality, he’s a humorless, self-serving, divisive, hate-filled pathological liar.
We should expect better and we deserve better from the president of the United States, who’s supposed to set an example for us, our children and the rest of the world.
Vaughn Ferich
Manheim