Take care as you read and hear about COVID-19 and its effect on us. Our leaders are trying to discourage panic and assure us that a team of many capable experts are working hard to deal with this crisis and that things will eventually get better.

But some, in my view, make it sound much worse than it is.

Take for example, the writers of two New York Times articles in the March 13 LNP | LancasterOnline. Here are some of the alarming and negative words from those articles: “Washington struggled,” “drastic attempt,” “Republicans and Democrats sparring,” “lack of a clear, consistent response,” “the messiness extended,” “investors ... appear inconsolable and desperate,” “tip the United States into recession,” “series of movements that don’t really make sense,” “swings give ... market watchers a sinking feeling” and “deep uncertainty about the near future.”

There may be some truth in some of those words, but there was not one word of hope. We should remember the words of Anne Frank, who, in her last days as a prisoner at Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, wrote, “I don’t think of all the misery, but of the beauty that still remains.”

Fred Kiemle

Lititz