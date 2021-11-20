I don’t know where the writer of the Nov. 2 letter “Things were better under Trump” was living for the last four years, but it couldn’t have been in the United States.

I believe that former President Donald Trump ruined our economy with his tax cuts for the rich. When he left office, there was a recession, the highest federal deficit in U.S. history and our highest trade deficit since 2008.

Do you want to blame the pandemic for that? Trump denied the pandemic, hoping it would go away. I believe that an aggressive stance, such as a national mask mandate, would have curbed the spread of the virus and the pandemic might have been over by now.

Yes, gas prices are up, but that’s the rule of supply and demand. With limited travel options last year, demand was low and so were prices. With more travel this year, prices are up.

Meanwhile, by breaking some agreements, such as the Paris climate agreement and the Iran nuclear treaty, I believe that Trump made the U.S. the laughingstock of the world. He actually encouraged pollution, rather than combating it.

The actions of the Trump administration were so misguided that I fear the U.S. may never recover.

Turk Pierce

New Holland