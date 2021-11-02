I continually read letters to the editor bashing and making derogatory comments about former President Donald Trump. Those writers, in my view, have serious issues and not two brain cells to rub together.

Look back to our economy and the state of our nation in world affairs during Trump’s presidency. We had lower gas prices, lower inflation and, in my view, the respect of the world community and no messes with immigration or the border. Businesses were bringing jobs back to America, all due to President Trump’s leadership and love for this country.

I believe that the current administration has us on course to become exactly like Venezuela. I don’t know about you, but we need to return to the rule of law and follow our Constitution and Bill of Rights. If not, beware of what you are going to get from this socialistic Democratic Party.

Jeffrey G. Butch

U.S. Marine Corps veteran

East Hempfield Township