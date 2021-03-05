President Joe Biden had a plan to “Build Back Better,” yet is now shutting down the Keystone XL pipeline.

John Kerry, the special presidential envoy for climate, said that laid-off workers can build solar panels.

Also, all the material to finish the wall between the U.S. and Mexico is seemingly there, but President Biden said we have to stop building the wall. How does that help?

We have seen prices rise at the gas pump.

People didn’t like the man I view as the best president in my lifetime, Donald Trump. I am a Vietnam War combat veteran, and I believe we all had it better under Trump.

And there’s no reason to be mean to Congressman Lloyd Smucker. Also, my thoughts are that some of the Democratic women in Congress are mean and disrespectful and lie.

Roy M. Jones

Salisbury Township