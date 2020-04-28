With COVID-19, the list of cancellations and postponements is ongoing. Think of schools, many social and cultural events, employment, visiting elderly parents at retirement communities, fundraisers, public auctions, traditional weddings, regular church services and much more.

Medical procedures are only being done if they are essential. (If that means fewer abortions are being done, what a blessing.)

We are willing to live without all of this, and more, if it means slowing the spread of the virus.

Thankfully, some things aren’t canceled or forbidden. They include kindness, consideration for others, helping the community, appreciating what we have, being conservative with our resources, and helping others financially.

There is no mandate against praying for others. That includes for government leaders (of all offices and parties) to make decisions with wisdom and common sense. And it includes doctors, nurses, emergency medical responders, police, postal workers, store employees, truck drivers, teachers, students, those with hardships, those infected or quarantined, funeral directors, counselors, church leaders and many more.

Spring has not been canceled.

Looking to the Lord and his word, the holy Bible, for hope, comfort, encouragement and inspiration is still available to all, with no danger of spreading a virus.

The Lord has not canceled the opportunity for anyone to get right with him through his son, Jesus Christ. This wonderful gift is open to all who honestly search for him.

Remember, the Lord God, creator of heaven and earth, is still in control. Praise his holy name.

Glenn H. Zimmerman

East Earl