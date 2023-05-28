My friends in nursing homes wish the general public could know that not everyone there has dementia.

And it is frustrating that the overworked staff members sometimes get no breaks. Some work double shifts so they can pay their bills. Management seems to be unaware of what the staff is asked to do. Pay is not great. Help is hard to find.

Patients wish management would visit the patient wards to learn about what is happening.

Unfortunately, the patients may not have enough insurance to go to the best homes, but even the best facilities have their problems. For a wealthy country, we should be able to do better.

Suzanne P. Lamborn

Nottingham