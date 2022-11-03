A few things to consider when you vote.

— First, in 1973, by a 7-2 vote, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Roe vs. Wade. This year, by a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

I want to highlight — with a brief background of their appointments — two of the current Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe.

During his confirmation hearing in 1991, Clarence Thomas faced allegations of sexual harassment. He was confirmed by the U.S. Senate 52-48.

During his confirmation hearing in 2018, Brett Kavanaugh faced allegations of sexual assault. He was confirmed by the Senate 50-48. It was the smallest margin in confirmation history.

I do not believe that either Thomas or Kavanaugh is qualified to render any opinion regarding women’s rights. I urge a vote against anyone who does.

— Second, the Pennsylvania Republican Party was seemingly unable to find a viable candidate who is truly from Pennsylvania to represent the people of this state in the U.S. Senate. It picked a TV personality who has long lived in New Jersey, Mehmet Oz.

Oz came out with a very strong stance in favor of life, except for dogs and puppies.

— Third, our entrenched U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, safely ensconced in the 11th Congressional District, will, in all probability, be reelected by his myopic majority, despite actions in January 2021 that could have disenfranchised everyone’s votes.

These are just some of examples of hypocrisy trumping democracy.

G.L. Frey

Millersville