In 2011, President Barack Obama had the world’s No. 1 terrorist, Osama bin Laden, killed. Obama was hailed as a hero.
In 2020, President Donald Trump had the world’s No. 1 terrorist, Qassem Soleimani, killed. Trump is being portrayed as a villain.
Hmmm. …
In 2012, Obama told Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, “After my election, I have more flexibility.” No one questions what he meant.
Trump has indicated he’s friendly with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He is immediately labeled a Russian asset.
Hmmm. …
In 2015, Obama signed the ridiculous Iran nuclear deal, which many believe Iran never intended to honor. And the Obama administration transferred $1.7 billion in cash to Iran. Obama is labeled the savior of the world.
In 2018, Trump withdraws the United States from the disastrous Iran nuclear accord. Trump is labeled a warmonger.
Hmmm. …
Obama essentially opens the borders for mass illegal immigration, leading, in my view, to a greater burden on taxpayers, to more homeless people, more crime and more votes for Democrats. He is labeled as compassionate.
Trump, putting Americans first, tries to stem the tide of illegal immigration. He is labeled as hard-hearted.
Hmmm. …
These are just some of the things that make me go hmmm. …
Dennis Kluck
Clay Township