Guns don’t kill people. Imagine someone saying that.

People kill people. It may be that they have a mental health issue, and the number of state hospitals that have been closed is a lot. When I was growing up, you could be put in a mental health facility if you were acting out. Now you get medications.

Also, I believe that part of the issue is that children are not raised anymore. Parents don’t take care of them; they give them computers and smartphones and let them do what they want. A sign of the times.

Steve Vogel

Oxford