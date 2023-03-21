This is a response to the March 10 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Additional thoughts on ‘thin blue line.’ ”

The writer suggests that, as a result of the incidents that occurred Jan. 6, 2021, the “thin blue line” symbol — meant to show support for the police — has been besmirched.

I disagree. As evidenced by their arrests and prosecution, many of those who were at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and attempted to pass themselves off as patriots by waving American and “thin blue line” flags are nothing more than insurrectionists — not supporters of the “thin blue line” or followers of democracy, as they wanted the nation to believe.

The “thin blue line” is and will continue to be a symbol of support for the police, just as the “thin red line” is a symbol of firefighters and other thin lines will continue to show support for their respective services.

As a retired police officer, I will continue to wear my “thin blue line” hat and fly my “thin blue line” flag below my American flag in support of police service and of my country.

I am in the center of the political spectrum and have no time for far-left or far-right factions and their ideologies, and I back the blue.

Police departments should display the “thin blue line” decals proudly, and maybe add American flag decals next to them.

David Miley

Manheim Township