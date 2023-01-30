This is regarding the Los Angeles Times article “LAPD bans flag, latest salvo in culture war,” which was published on Page A6 of the Jan. 23 LNP | LancasterOnline.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore is banning the “thin blue line” flag from city police stations, uniforms and vehicles. Moore said he imposed the ban because a symbol originally intended to show support for officers who work to protect us has been “hijacked” by violent, white supremacist groups “to symbolize their undemocratic, racist and bigoted views.”

The only “official” place I’ve seen the “thin blue line” flag in Lancaster is in decal form on most of the city’s patrol cars.

After violent insurrectionists (some law enforcement officers among them) carried “thin blue line” flags as they attacked our U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, I wondered if their hatred and bigotry had seeped into our city.

I asked John Bey, who was then the Lancaster city police chief, how “thin blue line” decals ended up on city police cars, and whether they reflected the presence of white supremacist attitudes within the ranks of city police.

He didn’t know who authorized the decals, but he raised the second question in a meeting of his command officers and told me he could state flatly that white supremacist attitudes have not permeated the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

I am grateful to Bey for his reassurances. But given the potential for heated disagreements over what message the symbol now sends, I think Los Angeles’ ban makes sense.

I think the easiest way to prevent such disagreements in Lancaster would be to replace the now controversial “thin blue line” decal with the official American flag.

Mark Kelley

Lancaster