The column by The Washington Post’s Marc Thiessen published in the March 19 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline about Silicon Valley Bank (“Big government set the stage for collapse of Big Tech’s bank”) states correctly, “The problem wasn’t poor regulation. The problem was that the bank was terribly managed.”

But Thiessen does not explain how he arrived at that statement. Earlier in his argument, he claimed that the federal government created incentives for banks to hold Treasury bonds that turned out to be bad investments. Balderdash!

Treasury bonds have always performed as promised. You get the declared interest and your principal back at maturity. Economics 101 teaches that you buy short-term bonds to cover short-term obligations; Silicon Valley Bank bought long maturity bonds hoping to cover short-term bank deposits. It committed to 30-year bonds at some of the lowest interest rates in recent history. It is obvious that, over 30 years, interest on new bonds will be offered at higher rates, which gave Silicon Valley Bank’s bonds a decreased market value. Nonetheless, those bonds will pay all of their interest and return the face amount to whomever owns them at maturity.

Silicon Valley Bank could have bought short-term Treasury bonds or quality corporate bonds with short maturities. No one made it buy what it did!

Thiessen seems to like the term “government intervention.” Let’s tie a helium balloon to that phrase and let it float away!

Lou Deering

Lancaster Township