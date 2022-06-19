This is in response to the Marc Thiessen column “Blame big government and Biden for baby formula crisis” in the June 5 Perspective section.

Thiessen actually writes a very good economic analysis on regulation. He explains how over-regulation has limited competition in that market. This resulted in having only two domestic producers of baby formula in the U.S.

Thiessen writes about the classification of baby formula, arguing that it should be regulated more like food than as a pharmaceutical. From an economic perspective, this is all good stuff!

But Thiessen weakened his argument, in my view, by blaming big government and President Joe Biden, and by doing so in his first sentence. Thiessen could have made his sound economic argument about over-regulation, then noted that the crisis could hurt the incumbent president’s party in the midterm elections.

It’s unfortunate Thiessen couldn’t resist working “blame Biden” into the narrative. It weakened, if not cheapened, his economic analysis!

Dominic “Nick” Castaldi

Mount Joy