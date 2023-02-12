I understand that the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion editors want to publish both sides of the liberal/conservative rhetoric, but surely there are more responsible conservative journalists to choose from than The Washington Post’s Marc Thiessen.

His column published in the Feb. 5 Perspective section (“Republicans shouldn’t play chicken with the economy”) warned the Republican Party to back away from the debt ceiling issue because to pursue it would be a political win for Democrats.

Never mind that refusing to pay America’s debts is economically foolish and wrong. Republicans lambasted President Joe Biden for excusing some student loan debt, but how are America’s debts different?

Some in the GOP want to chop working-class programs to reduce the deficit, and Thiessen has the gall to call these programs “entitlements and federal largesse.” They are neither. I have been paying into Social Security for more than 50 years, since I started working at age 16. Social Security money is my money and the money of every working American. It does not belong to the government.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt set up Social Security to be a trust fund, so that it could not be politicized. It is an insurance policy that we pay into, and it comes out of every paycheck we receive. The American people must understand this completely.

The following is from ssa.gov: “After Social Security numbers were assigned, the first Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA) taxes were collected, beginning in January 1937. Special Trust Funds were created for these dedicated revenues. Benefits were then paid from the money in the Social Security Trust Funds. Over the years, more than $8.7 trillion has been paid into the Trust Funds, and more than $7.4 trillion has been paid out in benefits. The remainder is currently on reserve in the Trust Funds and will be used to pay future benefits.”

Anita Coryell

Lancaster