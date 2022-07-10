I reacted in disbelief as I read the column by The Washington Post’s Marc Thiessen in the July 3 Perspective section (“Why Trump supporters should back someone else”). He offered an unbelievable reason why Trump supporters should a different candidate.

In an effort to ignore, condone, overlook and rationalize the illegal, immoral, vindictive, false, undemocratic and un-American words and actions of former President Donald Trump, Thiessen argues that Trump supporters should not support him because, even if elected, he could by law only serve for four years.

Thiessen argues that it would be much better for far-right voters to support someone who could be president for eight years.

There are multitudes of far more serious reasons to vote for anyone other than Trump. What a lame excuse not to vote for a past president who was twice impeached, refused to accept the outcome of the 2020 election and was the only president to ever refuse to participate in the peaceful transfer of power.

Thiessen should consider himself very fortunate that any reputable newspaper would even print his sad attempt to pretend that the words and actions of Trump did not occur and are of no importance or significance.

J. Kenneth Kreider

Elizabethtown