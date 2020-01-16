Finally, an opinion that makes sense — Marc Theissen’s Jan. 8 column (“Reagan would have been proud of Trump’s Iran strike”) comparing President Donald Trump’s stand against Iran to President Ronald Reagan’s response to Moammar Gadhafi in Libya.
The critics continue ranting, but I can’t help but think that if this confrontation had happened on their watch, they would have been eager to take the credit.
And, who knows, maybe if Twitter had been around in the 1980s, Reagan would have tweeted the event.
Claire Lunde
West Lampeter Township