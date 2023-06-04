The column by The Washington Post’s Marc Thiessen that was published in the May 21 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“Durham report is damning indictment of FBI, media”) is nothing more than another “somebody done me wrong” song.

This time it’s sung solo by a member of the aggrieved GOP choir who wants you to believe that former President Donald Trump was defamed and falsely accused. There is some sleight of hand in the column. For example, as Thiessen excoriates the FBI for launching a “full investigation” with the information at hand, he fails to tell you that the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General reported that John Durham himself thought that at least a preliminary investigation was warranted. And even a preliminary investigation would have found enough to soon become a full investigation.

Interestingly, Durham’s report did not state that special counsel Robert Mueller’s “Report on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election” was incorrect in its findings.

Durham’s report is mostly rehashing the findings of the Department of Justice inspector general’s report of 2019. The GOP sang this same song at that time.

Durham never did find the crime of the century or the “deep state” attempt to stop Trump. Mission not accomplished! Moreover, despite CNN and Fox News reporting, Durham’s report does not exonerate Trump. That’s just the refrain that the chorus sings.

Perhaps people need to read the Mueller report and the reports from the Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General. The Durham report can’t go into the history books as an exoneration of Trump.

Finally, Thiessen wants you to believe that media lies — not Trump lies — caused the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Congress.

Bill Glenn

Mount Joy