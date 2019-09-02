Aug. 7 was my birthday. My wife and I, along with two daughters and their husbands, decided to have breakfast at the Park City Diner. Of course my omelet came with a candle and waitresses singing! We really enjoyed the family time together and a good meal.
The bill — you guessed it! The waiter told us that someone had paid the entire sum. Kind strangers! Thank you, thank you so very much!
There are still generous people and good news.
Someone will be surprised by us in the near future.
Roy Burkhart
West Hempfield Township