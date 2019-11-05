On Oct. 18, very late in the evening on a Friday, President Donald Trump’s State Department issued a report summarizing its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails. The report found 38 individuals with minor violations in handling over 33,000 emails. Specifically, no violation involved any material marked classified. In essence, the report found “there was no persuasive evidence of systemic, deliberate mishandling of classified information.”
Now that all the disinformation has been dispensed with, I wonder if there will be new chants at Trump’s rallies. Rather than Crooked Hillary, will they now chant “Minor Violations Hillary”?
Or rather than “Lock her up," perhaps “Slap her wrist” would be more appropriate.
I suspect the most likely chant will be “Ignore the report, ignore the report.”
Thomas Shields
Lancaster Township