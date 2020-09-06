Democratic cities? I thought they were American cities. Omaha, Chicago. San Francisco, Cheyenne. New York, Columbus. Atlanta, Dallas.

For four years now, these have been President Donald Trump’s cities. Not Joe Biden’s or Barack Obama’s or Hillary Clinton’s.

Trump’s.

He owns the turmoil in our cities in that he has done absolutely nothing to bring healing between the mayors, police departments, U.S. Department of Justice and citizens. All he has managed to do is send or threaten to send federal agents into these cities and undercut the protesters’ legitimacy by calling them terrorists.

When the Republican Party tells you that what you see today is what you’ll get if Biden is elected, remind them that we already have that; no need to wait for Biden.

If you want four more years of this violence and destruction in our cities, then vote for Trump, who has proven very capable of promoting and seeding this unrest.

Dennis Dezort

Landisville