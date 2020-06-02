A friend raced sports cars. I once asked the secret to winning. His reply, “The winner is the driver who cheats best.” Rules are made to level the playing field and protect the health and safety of the participants. The driver who finds and exploits the gaps and loopholes in the rules will beat the driver who conscientiously abides by them.

This is true in more than racing. Throughout our history — through the authority we granted our government under the Constitution — we have imposed rules to ensure the ability of all to pursue happiness.

Always, some have found ways to exploit those rules for personal gain. Examples are Jim Crow laws, union busting, right-to-work laws, Citizens United and trickle-down economics. These are but a few of the scams of the greedy to enrich themselves at the expense of the many. In every case, we had elected officials who revitalized the laws — turning them back toward the welfare of all.

We are at one of those turning points. Do not disparage the government we elected either actively by voting or passively by staying home. The form of government is sound, but those pulling the strings are corrupt. It is time to rewrite the rules, so get out there and do something about it. God knows we will do it again. It is this refinement through experiment that keeps us strong

J. Phillip Eisemann

Ephrata