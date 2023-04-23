Occam’s razor demands that scientists and other citizens who think critically first invoke the simplest explanation of any phenomenon or data, rather than initially invoking more complex explanations.

Only after evaluating and rejecting simpler explanations should one begin hypothesizing more and more complex explanations. If a scientist wants to have research published in a peer-reviewed journal, he or she must heed this guidance.

The recent explanation from Dartmouth researchers that there are more home runs being hit in Major League Baseball due to global warming seems to fail this fundamental criterion.

One simpler reason — obvious to all aficionados — is that sports networks such as ESPN, FS1 and MLB Network have incessantly focused on the drama of home run highlights for more than 30 years.

Reciprocally, and not surprisingly, strikeouts have risen at a similar rate as impressionable players swing for the fences. These 20-year-olds do so because they are not immune to the allure of the professional sports highlight machine.

Todd McIntyre

West Lampeter Township