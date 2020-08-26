Washington Post columnist Kathleen Parker’s op-ed in the Aug. 19 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Democrats’ first night contrived and maudlin”) proved to be pretty cynical.

Parker wrote about all the boring doom and gloom while watching the convention. What did she expect? Our daily lives with this administration are nothing but “doom and gloom.” The Democratic National Convention was only codifying it.

I found several moments to be entertaining and informative. Take the roll call from all 50 states and 14 territories — it was a welcome glimpse into our diversified country.

The second and third days were much smoother in terms of production. Sure, the speeches needed live audiences and, yes, there were awkward moments. But remember that this was a first for everyone.

Parker’s mention of dread for a potential “sunset moment” on Thursday night (Joe Biden’s acceptance speech) is referencing the difficulty that struggling dementia patients have when the sun “goes down.” The medical profession calls it “sundowning.” Parker sounded like she was hoping for this.

My anticipation for what the Republican virtual convention brings to TV is that it should be something to behold. Trump will want to be front and center on every camera shot. Talk about a circus — I can’t wait!

Shirley Cross

West Lampeter Township