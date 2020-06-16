Governments should be investing in their people, not the military!

Current human rights demonstrations around the world suggest that the U.S. racial justice narrative includes a critique of, and opposition to, international systemic violence. We are experiencing a global pandemic in which millions are subjected to oppression, military aggression, sanctions and criminality brought on by unfair economic exploitation.

How might our federal tax money be used if we weren’t spending $738 billion this year on the U.S. military — more than the next seven countries combined? What human needs in the world, such as those caused by the current coronavirus catastrophe, are going unfunded because of this misdirection of resources?

And are America’s forever wars in distant lands now coming home to roost? Does military training really help prepare police officers to protect and serve our communities?

Evidence indicates that the U.S. government, controlled by the military-industrial complex, is becoming more militaristic, while being unwilling or unable to provide for the basic human needs of its citizens.

Defunding the Pentagon budget, developing worldwide human rights alternatives and spending more on what humanity requires — like jobs, housing, health care and education —are our primary challenge and historic task.

One place to start: Ask your congressional representative to support the Justice in Policing Act of 2020, which includes the Stop Militarizing Law Enforcement section that seeks to end the program that arms local police with military weapons. Police departments do not need surplus war materials!

Harold A. Penner

Akron