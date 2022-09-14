I look forward to receiving my daily newspaper, and yet I am saddened each time I turn to the letters to the editor and read what often seems like angry and bitter rhetoric.

I occasionally submit a letter, and I do my best to remain as bipartisan as possible. The closer we are to the Nov. 8 election, the worse the mudslinging gets from both sides of the aisle. And it’s not just from those submitting letters to LNP | LancasterOnline, but from many of the candidates themselves.

I’ve missed only one primary election since I was old enough to vote. I first took an interest in politics when I stood in Penn Square and listened to both John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon deliver their campaign speeches.

I want to hear the positive platforms on which each candidate stands, so that I can make an informed and intelligent decision as to who I want to vote for. But those days are fading away and it seems that campaigns are becoming more like a battlefield with a war to be won.

What and who do we believe? If we continue on this negative and angry path, we may as well place all of the candidates’ names in a hat, pull one from the hat and hope for the best.

Eleanor J. Harnish

Lancaster