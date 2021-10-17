When I think about American politics today, I'm reminded of what one writer said about Russia in the 19th century: “It’s a place where all the bad people are extremely healthy and all the good people are extremely ill.”

That comment not only applies to American politics, but to American society in general. Only bad things seem to have vitality in America today, whereas what passes for the good seems maudlin, sappy, boring, childish and dumb.

But let’s go back to politics and the great raging battle between the old America — often referred to as white America — and the new America, known as multicultural America or the America of people of color. The long-running food fight between these two American camps are the gears shaping our current history. “Gears” is the important word in the previous sentence because, though history is full of high emotion and great events, and is unpredictable, it still makes sausage with a relentless series of cold, grinding gears.

The “old America” is being ground down and replaced. You can see this in the way “old America” looks less establishment and more revolutionary and radical in deed and word, because its values are less and less reflected in the state and the wider society. That is history’s gears grinding. The “new America” is just as hypocritical, phony, solipsistic and self-deceiving as “old America,” but history will deal with that later. No one’s at fault. There’s no stopping history, and no reason to fight among ourselves.

Matthew Atlee

Lancaster