In response to school “lunch shaming,” I say, “Shame on you” to school districts that choose to separate those students who, through no fault of theirs, have outstanding lunch debt (“No shaming,” July 10 LNP editorial).
May I suggest you shadow the custodial staff at any school district and observe firsthand the waste, especially at the end of the school year. Paper, pencils, markers, sports equipment, new or slightly used — tossed! An unopened carton of printer ink cartridges because, guess what? “We are getting new printers and these are not compatible with the new printer.” Tossed!
How much lunch debt could be covered in exchange? There will always be a person to take advantage of assistance programs, but to place a student in a position to be ostracized by others is inconsiderate and cruel. Is this an example of anti-bullying and/or extending a helping hand to one in need?
I would venture to guess that migrants being housed in our facilities are receiving more than a salad or a cheese sandwich.
Deborah Boyer
Manheim Township