Do you ever wonder about the value and cost of acknowledging someone? Acknowledging others during our day-to-day activities costs nothing, yet can mean everything and bring great joy and value to someone who may particularly appreciate your efforts that day. At work, these gestures and the mere recognition factor significantly affect morale and also considerably impact the bottom line.

An acknowledgment recognizes the whole person, including who they are and what they are doing. That recognition comes in specific and evocative language that feels true to both the giver and receiver. An acknowledgment is a statement of a shared reality, not a judgment. It focuses slightly more on who the person is being and the person’s character than on what the person happens to be doing.

An acknowledgment is a powerful way to tell someone, “I see you and I see you being who you are proud to be.”

Think about it. We hurt people unknowingly, however inadvertently, by choosing to ignore others. Acknowledging others is a chore and a choice. We will make a significant difference in the lives of those who cross our path every day if we choose to be socially aware, inclusive and even gracious.

For a better tomorrow in 2021, please be that person who initiates the eye contact and the conversation. Make their day. It’s constructive, cathartic and contagious!

Glenn Ebersole

Lancaster Township