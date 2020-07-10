There’s difference between the two (letter) Jul 10, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Is it just me, or do people not understand the difference between protesting and rioting? It seems like many people do not. What happened to common sense?Lynn Usner East Earl Township Today's Top Stories LNP Scoreboard: Youth and recreational sports results from July 9 1 hr ago More COVID-19 testing is making some results take longer, including in Lancaster County 1 hr ago More items from late developer Welkowitz' estate being auctioned as claims against it top $163 million 1 hr ago Cello is a 10-year-old lap cat with special care needs [Pet of the Week] 1 hr ago DUIs, drug charges and harassment: Lancaster County Police Log: July 10, 2020 1 hr ago Four decades after Three Mile Island's nuclear plant meltdown, EnergySolutions plans to dismantle the historic reactor 1 hr ago Complaints of racism at Manheim Central spark productive dialogue as officials pledge to 'grow' 1 hr ago Al fresco shopping: Lancaster city council to consider expansion of outdoor retailing 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Rioting Protesting Looting Common Sense