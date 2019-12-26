Only two articles of impeachment? There is sufficient rationale for at least five. Writing the reimbursement checks while president to silence a paramour was the completion of a felony for which another man is serving time in prison. There are several cited instances of obstruction of justice during special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. It was a criminal investigation!
President Donald Trump disavowed his country in Helsinki, Finland, to protect Russian President Vladimir Putin’s international reputation. He advocated that someone break the law by naming the whistleblower. He held foreign assistance money hostage for a foreign government’s pledge to investigate an American citizen — irrefutably Trump’s worst abuse of power.
All of these are intolerable acts by a president of the United States. They clearly show that he can no longer be trusted with the powers of his office.
Now come the senators — at least two of whom have already vowed to violate the oath they will take — as they proceed to acquit a person who is, in my view, guilty on all counts as detailed in the articles of impeachment.
If anyone needs further rationale to remove Trump from his office, then I offer his most recent disgraceful behavior at Hershey and, lastly, the most recent letter he wrote to the speaker of the House as evidence that he simply isn’t suited for the high office he holds. Perhaps there is a reality TV show or World Wrestling Entertainment position for him, but not the presidency.
Bill Glenn
Mount Joy