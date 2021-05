This is in regard to ticketing for profit, which is mentioned in the May 17 letter “Disagrees about traffic stops.”

If you get pulled over by a police officer, there is a good chance that you did something against the law.

A stop sign means exactly that — stop. Turning right on red after stopping means exactly that — after stopping. Period.

If you are stopped by a police officer, do what he or she asks you to do and, in my view, there won’t be any problems. Period.

Jay Rankin

Ephrata