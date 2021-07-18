A June 27 column in Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“Making the case for LeVar Burton to host ‘Jeopardy!’ — permanently”) mentioned that Steve Harvey is “one of the few minority game show hosts” on television.

I just wanted to give credit to some others who have hosted in 2021: Anthony Anderson, “To Tell the Truth”; Dwyane Wade, “The Cube”; Michael Strahan, “The $100,000 Pyramid”; Ken Jeong, “I Can See Your Voice”; Jamie Foxx, “Beat Shazam”; Leslie Jones, “Supermarket Sweep”; and Wayne Brady, “Game of Talents.” I watch all of these shows except one.

Given the blurry line between game shows and competition shows, there might be others.

Mark Bunner

East Petersburg