Which paragraph below best describes your inclination?

1. They don’t like guns, so they don't buy any. If they are vegetarian, they don’t eat meat. If they are gay, they quietly lead their life. If they are down-and-out, they think about how to better their situation. If they don’t like a talk show host, they switch channels. If they are nonbelievers, they don’t go to church. If they want health care, they go about shopping for it or choose a job that provides it.

2. They don’t like guns, so they want all guns outlawed. If they are vegetarians, they want all meat products banned for everyone. If they are gay, they demand legislation that brings respect. If they are down-and-out, they wonder who is going to take care of them. If they don’t like a talk show host, they demand that those they don’t like be shut down. If they are nonbelievers, they want any mention of God and religion silenced. If they want health care, they demand that the rest of us pay for theirs.

One paragraph describes tyrannical behavior. If you can’t figure out which one, open your coloring book and get out your crayons. Put the newspaper away.

Bob Reed

Colerain Township