There is so much hate in this country, and hate sometimes turns to revenge. Right now, that revenge is seemingly showing up as an increase in mass shootings. They are now an everyday occurrence.

There is not much we can do about the hate, but we certainly can tackle the gun violence by limiting the number of guns available. In my view, we should ban ghost guns and semi-automatic weapons for public use, increase background checks and increase jail time for anyone committing a crime with a gun.

Before you start screaming about the Second Amendment: If you are a responsible gun owner, these measures would not infringe upon your rights.

Pat Cover

East Hempfield Township