I’d like to respond to the Sept. 6 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “No easy answers to gun violence” and the writer’s conclusion that “there is no answer” to the epidemic of deaths due to guns.

I appreciate the writer’s apparent empathy toward those who have suffered from the results of gun violence. But I believe there are indeed approaches that could be taken to decrease the number of mass shootings.

Let’s begin by understanding that an “amendment” to any document, contract or constitution is by definition an addition or correction to said document, contract or constitution.

Therefore, an amendment itself can be amended or even removed. For example, the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was repealed, because its purpose failed and it may have created an opening for organized crime to control the sale and distribution of alcohol.

Currently, the 14th Amendment will most likely be interpreted by the U.S. Supreme Court in connection to the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

So, please understand that the Second Amendment is never off the table for interpretation for a modern time.

The letter writer is correct that the government will never go house to house collecting guns, but Congress could pass laws eliminating the sale of guns and their ammunition that were designed and created for — and only for — the military. Would reinterpreting the Second Amendment and prohibiting the sale of semiautomatic rifles eliminate all gun crimes? Sadly, no. But it’s a start.

Tim Mackey

Lancaster