I would like to once and for all put an end to the mystery of aliens from outer space: There are no such things.

I believe that anyone who has ever read the Bible will agree with me. The Bible says that God created the heavens and the Earth. God created man on Earth. There is no mention in the Bible of God creating any living being on any of the other planets.

Besides, even if God had created other living beings, they would not be little green men with feelers coming out of their heads or big eyes. God created man in his own image, so why would God create other beings that look different?

Dora Catherson

Lancaster