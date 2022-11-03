What is happening in America?

Are we regressing back to the days of the Old West, where gunfighters wore guns in the open and shot each other, and some people were intimidated into voting the way that other people wanted?

It seems that the Republicans want to have all the power — and so do the Democrats. That upsets the balance of power, and I believe it will change our democracy into an authoritarian/totalitarian government. That’s what many developing countries have, and that’s the kind of government that many of the immigrants trying to enter this country are fleeing from.

There are other parties with candidates on the ballot. Maybe it’s time to vote for them. It may send a message that we the voters want democracy — not fear and violence.

LNP | LancasterOnline should tell the voters more about the other candidates on the ballot.

D.F. Lehman

Elizabeth Township