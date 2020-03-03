Something seems different here in Lancaster. I feel it when I go shopping with my happy face expecting to meet and greet other shoppers. I do, but I am surprised at the dwindling number of them.
Where are these shoppers with the idle chatter and friendliness that is so characteristic and infectious in Lancaster? Where are their children who delight me with their laughter while holding a box of cereal almost as tall as they are?
I am guessing they are home ordering everything from tires to pancake mix over the telephone. No smiles or laughter there, but I am told it saves time. I don’t think we can argue with that.
I just hope, however, this time saved nourishes the least part of friendship and family, and is not wasted on the aimless “telephone talk” that seems to be dominating so many.
Barb Campbell
Lancaster Township